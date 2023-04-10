All About Danville Interviews Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe

The All About Danville podcast interviews Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe. Listen in as we learn more about the laborious process of bringing new industry to the region, the lucrative partnerships with the City of Danville and efforts to make sure existing business and industry decide to remain in the area. We’ll also get the latest on marketing the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a process that should pay HUGE dividends sooner, rather than later. All About Danville is a service of Wilkins and Company Realtors of Danville!