All About Danville Interviews Chris Albrecht, General Manager of Caesars Virginia Casino

In the latest episode of All About Danville, Chuck Vipperman chatted with Chris Albrecht, General Manager of Caesars Virginia Casino and Resort in Danville. Chris has the latest on the construction of the $650 million dollar casino at the former Schoolfield site, and the construction of a temporary casino that will open this summer. Tune in and see if Chuck is able to get Chris to spill the beans on the wonderful restaurants that will be included!