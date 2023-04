All About Danville interviewed Danville Police Chief Scott Booth. In his five-plus years in the city, Danville’s violent crime rates, and many other rates, have dropped sharply. Listen to Chief Booth talk about the “Danville Model” of policing in this discussion with Chuck Vipperman. Police work involves lots of community outreach, use of high-tech data, and lots of “pavement pounding.” All About Danville is a service of Wilkins and Company Realtors!