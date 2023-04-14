Airport Drive/Stinson Drive project to begin Monday in Danville, Virginia

Beginning on Monday, April 17, Airport Drive at Stinson Drive will be closed to allow for replacement of the sharp curve near the Danville Regional Airport tower with a more uniform curve. The project is expected to take 90 days to complete.

Motorists should use South Boston Road to Airport Drive to access residential properties along Airport Drive and to access the airport terminal.

Motorists should use South Boston Road to Riverpoint Drive to access businesses or other areas along Stinson Drive, Slayton Avenue, River Park Drive or Northside Drive.

Detour signs will be in place.