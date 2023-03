Words & Numbers: Peter C. Earle On The Death of Silicon Valley...

Peter C. Earle, AIER Research Faculty and former Wall Street trader, joins AIER Senior Editor James Harrigan and Antony Davies on the Words & Numbers podcast to talk about what happened to Silicon Valley Bank.

Earle outlines how the bank failure might have been avoided, what comes next, and whether the rest of the banking system is in danger.

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.