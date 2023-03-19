There is a commodity performance cycle. As a downturn begins, commodities weaken and Gold begins to perform well in real terms. When central banks are forced to print and the government is forced to spend, Gold and Silver perform best. As the economy recovers and inflation expectations rise, commodities as a group begin to outperform Gold and Silver.
Video: Sell Commodities, Buy Gold – Jordan Roy-Byrne
