Video: Sell Commodities, Buy Gold – Jordan Roy-Byrne

By
Jordan Roy-Byrne
-

There is a commodity performance cycle. As a downturn begins, commodities weaken and Gold begins to perform well in real terms. When central banks are forced to print and the government is forced to spend, Gold and Silver perform best. As the economy recovers and inflation expectations rise, commodities as a group begin to outperform Gold and Silver.

Jordan Roy-Byrne
http://www.thedailygold.com
Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA is the editor and publisher of TheDailyGold Premium service, our premium publication which emphasizes market timing and stock selection for precious metals investors. I’m a Chartered Market Technician and Master of Financial Technical Analysis. My Masters Thesis, which earned me the MFTA designation was published in the International Federation of Technical Analysis Journal. Currently, no other technical analyst covering precious metals possesses the MFTA designation. I earned a degree in General Studies from the University of Washington with a concentration in Internal Economic Development. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my wife, fitness, football and travel to National Parks. https://thedailygold.com/

