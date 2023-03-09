Ontario group home operator facing $60M proposed class-action lawsuit – Source – Global News

A for-profit group home operator that was at the centre of a Global News investigation last fall is now facing a 60-million dollar proposed class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that kids were treated in an “abusive” manner and the company’s key figures “enriched” themselves at the expense of vulnerable children in their care. The Ontario-based law firm Siskinds LLP has launched the suit and is seeking $50 million in general and special damages and an additional $10 million in punitive damages on behalf of children or young persons who have received residential care at group homes and foster homes operated by the company. The group home operator calls the lawsuit “baseless” and says if it proceeds, it intends to defend itself. Carolyn Jarvis reports.