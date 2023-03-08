Metals and Market Teetering On The Brink Of A Big Move – Chris Vermeulen

Sign up for my free trading newsletter, and don’t miss the next opportunity!

Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about how much longer the stage three complacency phase for stocks may last. The previous two stage four declines were in 2001 and 2008. Being that we have now gone 14 years since the last major correction, now may just be the time to shift focus from pulling in huge returns to protecting the capital we already have.

Through the lens of technical analysis, Chris & Craig discuss the potential for the following topics:

How inflation is affecting utility ETFs. Are we approaching a bounce?

Bonds continue to struggle and have not been able to break through their consolidation phases. How long will the downtrend last?

When looking at SPY using Fibonacci extension, the price chart shows a similar setup forming now that happened back in late December. Will market sentiment be able to support a 10% swing to the upside?

After a strong pullback over the last several months, is gold still a global defensive safe haven play?

