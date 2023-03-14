Iran & Saudi Arabia: What Does This Historic Agreement Mean? – Al-Jazeera

The regional rivals are expected to reopen embassies within two months as they re-establish ties and a security agreement after Beijing talks. Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months, according to Iranian and Saudi state media. The agreement was reached on Friday during talks in Beijing. Iranian state media posted images and video of Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, with Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Wang Yi, China’s most senior diplomat. “After implementing the decision, the foreign ministers of both nations will meet to prepare for an exchange of ambassadors,” Iranian state television said. In the footage aired by Iranian media, Wang offered “whole-hearted congratulations” on the two countries’ “wisdom”. “Both sides have displayed sincerity,” he said. “China fully supports this agreement.” The Saudi Press Agency confirmed the agreement when it also published the joint statement from Saudi Arabia and Iran, which said the two countries had agreed to respect state sovereignty and not interfere in each other’s internal affairs. The statement also said Riyadh and Tehran had agreed to activate a security cooperation agreement signed in 2001.