Gold’s Momentum and Underperforming Gold Miners – Is a Breakout Rally Imminent? – Chris Vermeulen

In the video, I discuss the recent momentum in gold prices and the underperformance of gold miners. Gold is trading near its highs, while gold miners are still down by around 30%. The mismatch in performance between gold and gold miners raises concerns and suggests caution, as it may indicate a temporary rise in gold prices. Gold miners may not catch up with gold prices until the stock market experiences a sustained rally. The current situation in the gold market remains convoluted and confusing, and the next major super cycle rally may not happen until later this year or next year. If you didn’t see PART 1 of this video, watch here.

If you want swing trades for this fast moving markets like:

– Daily ETF Signal Alerts: SPY, VIXY, GDX, GLD, SILJ, SLV, USO, BITO

– Daily Futures Signals: E-Mini, VIX, Gold, Silver, Copper, Crude, Bitcoin

– www.TheGoldAndOilGuy.com

If you want a game-changing approach to owning only rising assets—even in bear markets, and want to put your IRA on autopilot, these investing signals could be what you have been looking for.