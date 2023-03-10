Get Ready for Triple-Digit Silver – Source – Stansberry Research

“The production is down for silver every year and the demand keeps going up… The usage of silver is going parabolic and astronomic,” says Silver Stock Analyst editor Garrett Goggin . “Eighty percent of the world’s silver comes from Mexico, which is not a great place to operate anymore,” he tells Daniela Cambone at GSA Investor Day 2023. “Silver is a risky investment to mine, but you need to look at Bolivia and Morocco and not play it safe,” Goggin says. “Finding the companies that are looking at everything on a per-share metric, those are the companies preferred with a high-grade deposit,” he continues. “Silver is a volatile metal, and gold mines are more profitable than mining silver… The margins are less in the silver industry,” Goggin says. “The supply-and-demand equation does not line up for silver and at some point the metal’s price will catch up,” he concludes.