Erik Teague selected as new Head Varsity Football Coach at Reidsville High School

Reidsville High School is excited to announce the hiring of Erik Teague as the new Head Coach of the Reidsville Rams’ Varsity Football team. Erik Teague is a Ram at heart, a 2006 graduate of Reidsville High School. After high school, Teague attended and played football at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, graduating in 2010 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Math Education. Teague received his Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Texas-Arlington in 2012.

Coach Teague began his teaching and coaching career in 2010 at George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. While serving as a math teacher at GWHS, he also worked with the Eagles’ tight ends and quarterbacks. He has served as a math teacher and assistant football coach at Reidsville High School for the past 11 school years.

Coach Teague married his wife Kayla in 2014. Together, they have two sons, Macon (age 6) and Clayton (age 3). Kayla Teague is a fourth grade teacher at Monroeton Elementary School.

“I am excited to be the head football coach at Reidsville High School,” Teague said. “I will work extremely hard, along with my assistant coaches, to continue the tradition of success that Reidsville football is known for. Our goal will be to use the game of football to teach character, toughness, structure, and discipline. As the head coach, I have the responsibility of developing the best possible football team on Friday nights, as well as developing young men to be successful for their life after football.”