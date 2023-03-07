City of Eden Announces Retirement Of Parks And Recreation Director Terry Vernon

The city of Eden, North Carolina put out his announcement yesterday on Facebook:

We have another bittersweet retirement announcement … while we’re so happy for him, we will all miss Terry Vernon tremendously. Terry, our Eden Parks & Recreation Director, has announced that he plans to retire May 1.

Terry has lived in Eden his whole life. He began his career working part time at the Boys Club in 1974-1975 and then left to work full time so he could save for college. After working two years he went to school at East Carolina University where he graduated in 1981 with a degree in Health and Physical Education.

He then came home and was hired by Sam Law, who he credits as having the biggest influence on his career, and worked for 26 years at the Boys & Girls Club. He was then recruited by Andy McBride, who served as Athletic Director for the City of Eden in 2007, to come work in that position upon Andy’s retirement. Terry was promoted to director in 2021.

Houston Barrow, Rockingham County Commissioner, said, “Terry Vernon has influenced generations of children in Eden, NC. I learned the importance of teamwork, fair play, and good sportsmanship under his tutelage. Many of us in the city, including myself, spent more hours each week with Terry than we did with our own parents. I would not be the man I am today without him, and I will always cherish my relationship with Terry.”

Terry said the most rewarding parts of the job are the friendships and relationships he has made, as well as being part of the community. He is thankful to have worked with so many good people in his career.

His proudest accomplishment at the City of Eden was that the youth programs were able to run so long without fees thanks to the Eden City Council. He is very appreciative when someone thanks him for mentoring them as they grew up with at the Boys & Girls Club or at the recreation centers.

One of these people is District Attorney Jason Ramey. Ramey said, “Aside from God and my family, no one had a greater influence on my life than Terry Vernon. Terry sacrificed so much and worked countless hours to make sure that children of Eden, regardless of their background, grew up in a safe environment and could participate in several different sports and fun activities. Through his example, words, and actions, he instilled in us the values of commitment, diligence, discipline, integrity, honesty, and teamwork. Terry is a true servant of the community, and I will always be grateful for how God used him in my life and the lives of thousands of others.”

Terry has been District 8 Director of Dixie Youth Baseball for Rockingham, Caswell and Person Counties for over 20 years and has been involved with multiple State Tournaments here in Eden at Freedom Park. In his spare time Terry announces ballgames at Morehead High School and has been doing that for several years. He has been a volunteer for United Way and volunteers with Meals on Wheels. He is also a member of the Eden Noon Lion’s Club and an Elder of King’s Memorial Baptist Church. He is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Tammy, along with there three adult children and their grandchildren.

As part of leadership training and transition, Assistant Director Ray Thomas will be appointed Acting Director upon the retirement of Mr. Vernon to continue on with continuity and success of the important work of Parks & Recreation Department in fields such as youth sports, senior activities, community centers, and public facilities maintenance.