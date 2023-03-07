A Look Inside The Caesar’s Virginia Dealer Training Program Before Its Next Recruiting Event in Danville, Virginia

Caesar’s Virginia has started a dealer training program in Danville, Virginia ahead of the opening of its temporary casino facility in the coming months. The training program is for all table games. Someone put up a picture of the training area on Facebook that you can see above. The program is being run at the Schoolfield Community Center across from the casino construction site.

The Chatham Star-Tribune did a story last week titled Temporary casino on target to open midyear. In this story they noted that the dealer training program is for 12 weeks and so far they have signed up 100 people. They are expecting to hire close to 500 total people for the temporary casino and 1000 construction workers. About 150 of the employees will be dealers.

The next Caesar’s hiring event is on March 9th and March the 10th and they are now hiring for all departments.

Check out this notice about it also posted on Facebook.