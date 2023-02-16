Young People Are Putting 15% Of Their Portfolio Into Crypto, Despite Mega Losses, And It’s Hurting Them – Mike Swanson

Bitcoin and crypto crashed last year and then we saw the horrible FTX scandal break. These events causes untold millions to lose billions, but, despite these losses, younger investors remain steadfast believers in crypto. In fact, a survey by Bank of America shows that those under the age of 42 with over $3 million in assets have a full 15% of their portofolio’s invested in crypto currencies.

Bitcoin has been under performing the stock market for over a year and simply crashes when the stock market simply has a dip. These people would be much better off putting their money into something safer with more sustainable returns. One has to worry about their financial future.

-Mike