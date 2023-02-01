York Harbour Metals Is Our Stock Pick Of The Month – Mike Swanson

It has been fun to see the stock market go up so far this year. The final trading day of January saw 90% of the volume on the NYSE on the buy side. The market structure is much different than it was twelve months ago. While everyone is focused on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, though, the reality is that mining stocks have been among the top performing sectors since Labor Day. Many big cap materials stocks, such as BHP and SCCO, have also been totally soaring. Silver is trending up, but copper has gone up even more than silver. This metals rally is the real deal and during a metals rally like this typically you see the big cap mining stocks rally hard first and then money begin to flow into the small cap exploration and junior mining stocks.

I believe this is where we are at now in this move and is why I am making York Harbour Metals my stock pick of the month. It trades as YORK on the TSX and as YORKF on the US OTC. Like almost all small cap mining stocks, it took a hit last year, after peaking in March and April, which creates an opportunity to get into the stock at lower levels. You can see what a potential move from here up to last year’s high would mean.

York Harbour Metals is an exploration and development company focused on the 100%-owned York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company plans to continue drilling the strike and depth extents of Main Mine area and test the other massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

Towards the end of last year it announced a big acquisition. The company acquired Newbay Mining and closed this deal just yesterday. With this purchase it “acquired the Rare Earth Elements mineral property in Western Newfoundland, Canada, known as the Bottom Brook Property,” which Newbay Mining was in control of. The deal put a little pressure on York stock when it was announced last year, as it meant some financing share value expenditure to complete it, but now any of those sellers should be cleared out. Now the Bottom Brook Proprty “is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty (the “NSR”) payable to the Vendors, with York retaining the right to buy back 2% of the NSR for an aggregate payment of $1,500,000. All 5,081,293 Compensation Shares issued by the Company are subject to a four-month statutory hold period. No finders’ fees were paid in connection with the Acquisition and no new insiders or control persons were created.”

According to Bruce Durham, President and Chief Executive Officer of York Harbour Metals, “2023 is shaping up to be a busy and extremely exciting year for York Harbour in western Newfoundland. We will shortly be announcing the re-start of drilling operations at the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project which will focus on newly identified target areas and extending the footprint of copper-zinc mineralization in the main mine area. Today’s announcement of the closing of the transaction on the Bottom Brook Rare Earth project provides us with another critical metals project, the only one of its kind on the island of Newfoundland. In the coming weeks we will be providing regular updates on plans and progress on this large-scale, very under-explored rare earth element project that boasts excellent logistics an important factor in any potential mine development. With the closing of the transaction to secure 100% interest in the Bottom Brook project we can now commence technical investigations, some initial fieldwork, and make plans for a significant spring field program to define initial drill targets.”

All this should generate positive news flow for the stock during the course of 2023.

Here is a map of its flagship York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project.

The company has 100% ownership of this property, which has a past producing mine on it. Just last week it announced “drill core assay results for thirty-eight of forty-two holes from its 2022 Phase 4 drill campaign at its high-grade Copper-Zinc Project (the “Project”), located 27 km west-northwest of Corner Brook, Newfoundland.” Those results provided confirmation that it is time to restart the full drill program.

CEO Bruce Durham appeared on Business Television a few months ago, explaining the opportunity the company is a part of.

You can find a complete corporate PDF presentation of the company here.

Go YORK! Go YORKF!

Get our future updates on YORK and more ideas.

Subscribe to my free stock trading email list by clicking here.

-Mike

Disclosure: Mike Swanson is the author of this article. Because York Harbour Resources is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post (02/01/2023). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for York Harbour Resources. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $13,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of this post (02/01/2023). This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.