Video: Gold Price Target in Hard Landing – Jordan Roy-Byrne

By
Jordan Roy-Byrne
-

Classic economic indicators such as the Leading Economic Indicators (LEIs) and Yield Curves are making a bulletproof case of a recession. Odds favor a recession hitting in the third quarter or later.

The average of Gold’s performance around recessions shows an average move of about 20%. This starts from a low one to two months before the recession hits and continues after the first four months of the recession. Gold could drop to $1725 or even $1700 and remain in position to test its all-time high by year end.

Jordan Roy-Byrne
http://www.thedailygold.com
Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA is the editor and publisher of TheDailyGold Premium service, our premium publication which emphasizes market timing and stock selection for precious metals investors. I’m a Chartered Market Technician and Master of Financial Technical Analysis. My Masters Thesis, which earned me the MFTA designation was published in the International Federation of Technical Analysis Journal. Currently, no other technical analyst covering precious metals possesses the MFTA designation. I earned a degree in General Studies from the University of Washington with a concentration in Internal Economic Development. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my wife, fitness, football and travel to National Parks. https://thedailygold.com/

