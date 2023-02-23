Video: Gold Price Target in Hard Landing – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Classic economic indicators such as the Leading Economic Indicators (LEIs) and Yield Curves are making a bulletproof case of a recession. Odds favor a recession hitting in the third quarter or later.

The average of Gold’s performance around recessions shows an average move of about 20%. This starts from a low one to two months before the recession hits and continues after the first four months of the recession. Gold could drop to $1725 or even $1700 and remain in position to test its all-time high by year end.

