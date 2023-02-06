Two Month County-Wide Food Drive Kicks Off In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The two-month long food drive benefitting 8 agencies begins in Rockingham County.
Wentworth, NC (February 2, 2023) – Rockingham County Government is participating in the 13th annual County-Wide Food drive benefitting eight agencies. The 2023 Food-Drive will begin in February and run through the month of March. Each week will follow a theme to ensure a broad array of items are received.
Last year’s food drive brought in more than 62,000 pounds of food, more than $2,440 in cash and in-kind donations including a scale to weigh all donations, printing of signs and posters and boxes to collect donations. This county-wide food drive reaches many residents within the county borders.
For anyone with questions, contact Neil Jacques at 336-613-6292.
The following are the agencies and schedule associated with the food-drive:
|Community Development Corporation
| Feb 1st -7th Breakfast Foods:
Pop Tarts, Cereal, Pancake mix, syrups, oatmeal, Cream of Wheat, jams and jellies, peanut butter
|Cooperative Christian Ministries
| Feb 8th – 14th Canned Meats:
Tuna, Vienna sausage, beanie weenies, sardines, span, chicken, beef stew
|Hands of God
| Feb 15th – 21st Cleaning Supplies:
Liquid dishwashing soap, disinfectant wipes, multi-purpose spray cleaners, paper towels, toilet paper
|Men & Women in Christ
| Feb 22nd – Feb 28th Desserts:
Pudding cups, canned fruit, cake mixes, frostings, brownies/cookie mixes, cookies
|Community Crisis Center
| March 1st – March 7th Canned/Baked Goods:
Fruits, vegetables, soups, flour, cornmeal, various mixes, assorted cans of beans & peas
|Rockingham Co. Veterans Coalition
| March 8th – March 14th Paper Products:
Paper/Styrofoam sectional plates, cups, plastic utensils, napkins, condiments, toiletry items
|Salvation Army: Reidsville Food Pantry
| March 15th – March 21st Pastas:
Chef Boyardee, mac and cheese, pasta salad mixes, spaghetti sauces, noodles, ramen noodles
|Salvation Army: Eden Soup Kitchen
| March 22nd – 31st Backpack for Kids:
Nabs, individual peanut butter, granola bars, canned/bagged fruit and nuts, trail mix, raisins