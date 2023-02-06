Two Month County-Wide Food Drive Kicks Off In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The two-month long food drive benefitting 8 agencies begins in Rockingham County.

Wentworth, NC (February 2, 2023) – Rockingham County Government is participating in the 13th annual County-Wide Food drive benefitting eight agencies. The 2023 Food-Drive will begin in February and run through the month of March. Each week will follow a theme to ensure a broad array of items are received.

Last year’s food drive brought in more than 62,000 pounds of food, more than $2,440 in cash and in-kind donations including a scale to weigh all donations, printing of signs and posters and boxes to collect donations. This county-wide food drive reaches many residents within the county borders.

For anyone with questions, contact Neil Jacques at 336-613-6292.

The following are the agencies and schedule associated with the food-drive:

Community Development Corporation Feb 1st -7th Breakfast Foods:

Pop Tarts, Cereal, Pancake mix, syrups, oatmeal, Cream of Wheat, jams and jellies, peanut butter Cooperative Christian Ministries Feb 8th – 14th Canned Meats:

Tuna, Vienna sausage, beanie weenies, sardines, span, chicken, beef stew Hands of God Feb 15th – 21st Cleaning Supplies:

Liquid dishwashing soap, disinfectant wipes, multi-purpose spray cleaners, paper towels, toilet paper Men & Women in Christ Feb 22nd – Feb 28th Desserts:

Pudding cups, canned fruit, cake mixes, frostings, brownies/cookie mixes, cookies Community Crisis Center March 1st – March 7th Canned/Baked Goods:

Fruits, vegetables, soups, flour, cornmeal, various mixes, assorted cans of beans & peas Rockingham Co. Veterans Coalition March 8th – March 14th Paper Products:

Paper/Styrofoam sectional plates, cups, plastic utensils, napkins, condiments, toiletry items Salvation Army: Reidsville Food Pantry March 15th – March 21st Pastas:

Chef Boyardee, mac and cheese, pasta salad mixes, spaghetti sauces, noodles, ramen noodles Salvation Army: Eden Soup Kitchen March 22nd – 31st Backpack for Kids:

Nabs, individual peanut butter, granola bars, canned/bagged fruit and nuts, trail mix, raisins

