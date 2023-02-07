“SPY:Technically In A Cyclical Bull Market Within The Context Of A Secular Bear Market.” – Source – MarketViews.TV

“SPY: Technically In A Cyclical Bull Market Within The Context Of A Secular Bear Market.” Interview with Mrs. Erin Swenlin/ Vice President & Senior Technical Analyst, DecisionPoint.com Mrs. Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, which suggest that SPY has embarked on a cyclical bull market within the context of a secular bear market. She also discusses the negative technical picture for USO.
