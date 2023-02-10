Peter Grandich: The Best Gold Bull Market I Have Ever Seen – Source – Palisades Gold Radio

Tom welcomes returning guest Peter Grandich to the show, Peter Grandich. Peter discusses the potential for this gold bull market and why it’s likely extraordinary. Central banks are buying at record levels, and many of those buying are doing it for safety reasons. Don’t bet against the Fed and don’t bet against central banks when it comes to gold. Mining shares have yet to reflect, and arguably as cheap as they can get regarding the price of gold.
