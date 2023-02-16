Home Daily News Headline Nikki Haley announces presidential bid, becomes first major GOP Trump challenger –...

Nikki Haley announces presidential bid, becomes first major GOP Trump challenger – Source – Scripps News

By
wsw staff
-

Instead of naming Trump in her campaign announcement, she went after President Joe Biden. Of course, if Haley wants to face Biden in a potential general election matchup, she’ll need to get past Trump and others in the primaries. “It’s time for a new generation of leadership, to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose,” she said.

