Murder At Astoria Hotel: Danville Police Investigating Homicide

The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Astoria Hotel in the 3000 block of Riverside Drive.

At 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, police responded to the hotel and found a female with blunt force trauma to her upper body.

The female’s identification will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

UPDATE:

5 p.m. 2/26 UPDATE: The Danville Police Department has identified the victim from Sunday’s homicide as Danville resident Dale M. Jones.

The investigation is ongoing.