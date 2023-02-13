More Warehouse Redevelopment For Apartments Being Considered in Downtown Danville

More warehouse redevelopment for apartments is being considered in downtown Danville, Virginia. The City of Danville’s River City TV reported the following, “More redevelopment in the River District could be underway as the Danville Planning Commission approved a special use permit filed by Garrett Shifflett this afternoon to allow multi-family dwellings at 501, 505 & 539 Craghead St.”

“If approved by Danville City Council the former Imperial Tobacco Building would be converted into approximately 250 one and two bedroom apartment units as part of a phased project.”

“The first phase will consist of renovating the wings of the building to include 110 units followed by renovating the middle of the building during phase two for additional apartment units as well as the possibility of commercial space.”

“Danville City Council will vote on the Planning Commission’s recommendation of approval at their March 7th meeting.”