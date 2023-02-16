Information On Rockingham County Community Collaborative

This letter is written to provide information about the Rockingham County Community Collaborative and to invite you to participate in our Collaborative.

The purpose of our local Children’s System of Care Collaborative is “to serve as a committee which supports the identification of needs and gaps across systems and the development and delivery of community based, family driven services to children, youth, and families. Our focus is to support an outcome driven, comprehensive array of child serving agencies, natural and community supports resulting in a fully integrated System of Care that shares accountability across systems.” This meeting also offers a great opportunity to share information about your agency/system and to network with other community stakeholders/members.

More Information

Children’s System of Care Community Collaboratives are held across the state of North Carolina. Our local Collaborative is structured within guidelines directed through the State Department of Health and Human Services, but is focused on meeting our local community needs. We have representation from all child serving systems (child welfare, juvenile justice, schools, public health, mental health) as well as local community service providers as a part of our local Collaborative.



We hope to expand our membership and committed attendance to include representatives from the following entities in our local community:



Faith Based Community

Police Representation

Parents and Youth

Natural Community Support Programs

NAMI and/or Mental Health Association

Post-Secondary Education

Additional Mental Health/Substance Abuse/Intellectual and/or Developmentally

Delayed Service Providers

Youth and Family Representation



Our Collaborative meetings are held monthly on the 4th Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. We are currently holding virtual meetings and will inform members when we will be moving back to an in- person format.

We hope you will consider making a commitment of your time and expertise and join our Collaborative to help make a difference for the children and youth we all serve in our local community!



To be added to the listserv, contact Eric S. Kilmer at erick@sandhillscenter.org or 336.389.6203.

SOURCE