Gold And Silver In A Buy Zone As US Stock Market Shakes Off Bad Inflation News, An ETF Ready To Move – Mike Swanson

The US stock market and bond market are both closed Monday for President’s day. I’m looking for them both to continue the consolidation process that they have been going through the past few weeks after they open for trading this week. Really the stock market did fine last week by holding up in the face of some really awful inflation data. Many people predicted that inflation would fade rapidly this year, but last week’s inflation data showed that inflation is not going away that easily. Gold and silver prices are now in an interesting buy zone and in this video we take note of how the EWG ETF is in a position now to breakout.

-Mike