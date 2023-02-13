Gateway to the Shadow World (JFK & 11/22/63) w/ Carl Freedman

Carl Freedman is a writer and professor of English literature at Louisiana State University who has written a number of important books on science fiction, American politics, and critical theory. In this conversation, he talks about his book American Presidents and Oliver Stone: Kennedy, Nixon, and Bush between History and Cinema and go down the JFK assassination rabbit hole. How does Oliver Stone’s hyper-stylized vision capture the psychedelic violence of a beautiful young celebrity president’s savage murder in broad daylight? And how much can we trace a 21st century American political culture of conspiracy theories, true crime obsession, and spectacular public violence to the ritual bloodshed of November 22, 1963?

