Event: Family Literacy Night At The IARL In Danville, Virginia

Family Literacy Night is going to be held at the Advanced Institute For Research and Learning in Danville, Virginia this Thursday (March 2,2023). The event starts at 4:00 PM and will run to 7:00 PM. Anyone can attend. This event is open to the public. From the Facebook Event page description of it:

“Dan River Year AmeriCorps, Danville Project Literacy, AmeriCorps, and REACH AmeriCorps present Family Literacy Night on Thursday, March 2, to coincide with Dr. Seuss’s birthday and National Read Across America Day! This event will feature 29 stations where students can complete a hands-on activity based on a book.”

“In addition to activities, 300 books will be given to the children who attend. Dollar and Scotter, mascots from URW Community FCU and Danville Otterbots, will be present to meet and pose for photos. URW Credit Union will also give away the book Just Saving My Money. And finally, Storytime from Rachel Timm of the Pittsylvania County Public Library will take place at 6:00 p.m.!”

For more info click here.