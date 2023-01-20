What Italian authorities found in mafia boss Messina Denaro’s final hideout before arrest – Source – Global News

On Tuesday, perfumes, designer clothes and sex pills were found in an apartment that investigators believe was the last hideout of Sicilian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, according to judicial sources — a day after the arrest of the fugitive. Messina Denaro, 60, was caught on Monday at a private hospital in Palermo after 30 years on the run. According to the Palermo prosecutor, he was transferred from Sicily on the day of his arrest and is being held in the central Italian city of L’Aquila. The apartment is in a modest building near the centre of Campobello di Mazara, a town in the Western Sicilian province of Trapani — just a few kilometers from Messina Denaro’s hometown of Castelvetrano. Investigators found clothes, shoes, a well-stocked fridge, restaurant receipts and even potency pills on location, judicial sources said. Residents of the small village said that they were happy with the news of the arrest, but were also saddened that the village will be known for its infamous resident from now on.