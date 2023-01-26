We Are Seeing Where The Real Buying Is In The Financial Markets – Mike Swanson

The stock market is fell yesterday morning as the Nasdaq got hit on the open after MSFT reported a negative earnings outlook Tuesday night. That is bringing some selling into the market and small individual day traders were flocking into playing TSLA more than anything else, but once we do an analysis of what is doing the best yesterday and over the past few months we see several sectors and stocks lined up in both time frames. That is how you do real technical analysis to see where the real leadership now is in this market. In this video I show how I use the TC2000 technical analysis software.

To subscribe to my free stock trading email update list go here.

-Mike