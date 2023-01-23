US, Germany Disagree on Tanks for Ukraine Despite Zelensky’s Pleas – Source – VOANews

Western defense ministers meeting at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany did not agree on providing tanks to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion. Still, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the alliance is focused on providing Kyiv with credible combat capability as Ukraine prepares for a spring counteroffensive. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
