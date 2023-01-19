The Battle Between Stock Market Bulls And Bears Is Real (Which Side Are You On With Walter Deemer?) – Mike Swanson

Home Stock Market Commentary The Battle Between Stock Market Bulls And Bears Is Real (Which Side...

There is now a battle going on between stock market bulls and bears when it comes to which way they think the S&P 500 is going to go this year. Stock market bulls, like Walter Deemer, are pointing to the huge improvement in the action of the internals of the market, while stock market bears are seeing the S&P 500 rally into resistance and pull back off of it this week. They are talking about failed rallies and warning of giant drops to come. They also are attacking Mr. Deemer on Twitter and other social media spaces over his breadth thrust thesis. Who side are you on?

I am making it clear on what I think is important when it comes to technical analysis, but I also pose in this video what I think is an even more important question for all of us to answer.

Mike

