New Pittsylvania County BOS Chairman Darrell Dalton Joins PittCo Happenings Podcast With Outgoing County Public Relations Manager

New Board of Supervisors Chairman Darrell Dalton joined the podcast PittCo Happenings as a guest of outgoing county Public Relations Manager Caleb Ayers. From the show notes: “Darrell Dalton, the newly-appointed Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, joins the show to discuss his background working with the County, his response to his unanimous selection as chairman, and some challenges and opportunities facing the Board this year. Host Caleb Ayers also shares his parting thoughts as he has accepted another position and will no longer be working with Pittsylvania County.”

Listen here: