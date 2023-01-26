Moses Cone Hospital Med Lab Techs/Med Techs Career Fair In Greensboro, North Carolina To Be Held Today

Moses Cone Hospital is hiring Med Lab Techs and Med Techs to join their team! The right candidates are compassionate about promoting health and well-being, excited about creating high-quality lab results, and are comfortable leading on medical decisions. An $8k sign-on bonus is available for non-blood bank roles and $10k for blood bank roles.

This event runs from 12 PM EST – 4:00 PM EST and will be held at the Moses Cone Hospital on Church Street.

For more info go to the Facebook event page here.