“Mike and Chuck discussed some interesting aspects of the most recent JFK Assassination Records releases during the first hour. In the second hour, Larry Hancock and Larry Schnapf talked about what is happening in the legal actions currently causing some media attention to be given to The as-yet-unfinished work of The ARRB. This podcast is slightly longer than two hours and should be comprehensive regarding the topic. Enjoy.”

