Marc ‘Dr. Doom’ Faber: “You should avoid FAANG and semiconductor stocks these days.” – Source – Prague Finance Institute

Marc Faber, who studied at the University of Zurich and earned his PhD in Economics at the age of 24, is considered one of the world’s premier economists and stock market investors. Known for his “contrarian” investment approach, Dr. Faber is renowned for his timely market predictions. He is also the author of an Amazon best seller, Tomorrow’s Gold- Asia’s Age of Discovery, has been a regular contributor to several of the world’s leading financial publications, and is publisher of the widely read Gloom Boom & Doom Report.