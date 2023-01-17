How Long Will This Stock Market Rally Last? (A New Cyclical Bull Market Despite So Much Uncertainty) – Mike Swanson

I have talked about why I believe this is not a bear market rally in the stock market, like the ones we saw last year, but the start of a real cyclical bull market in my last video. In this one I talk about how long can we really expect this market rally to actually last? To answer that question we take a look at bull and bear market cycles and think about the difference between a secular cycle and a cyclical one. The shortest cyclical bull market was two years long, but most of the gains in a cyclical bull market always come in the first year. We are not going back to the way things were before 2022, but are still in for a good year for the right sectors and stocks. The list of 100 years of stock market cycles at investingtoday.com is referenced in this video, it is a useful resource you can find here.

