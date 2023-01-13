Here Is Why The Stock Market Is Now Going Up (The Type Of Stocks Breaking Out Now To Watch) – Mike Swanson

The stock market has been going up so far this year, to surprise a lot of experts I follow, in both the bull and bear camps, who thought the market would fall bad in the first half of the year and then have a huge second half. What is happening is that there is actually broad based buying throughout the stock market and not just in the Nasdaq 100 or past fad leader stocks of 2020. In fact the buying is really happening outside of that. I show you the charts that demonstrate that in this video and some sectors and stocks now breaking out to lead the way, making for good stocks to buy now or just watch. We also talk about some of the fundamental reasons this happening in regards to interest rates.

