FunkFest 2023 To Be Held At Ballad Brewing In Danville, Virginia Saturday 1/28/2023

FunkFest 2023 To Be Held At Ballad Brewing In Danville, Virginia Saturday...

We’re going to get funky – in more ways than one! This is Ballad Brewing’s biggest event of the year, FunkFest, and it’s back! It’s a celebration of all things funky at Ballad Brewing. From beers to music, even your funky dance moves, they’ll have it all! The most important part: a completely stacked sour beer list with some very exclusive releases in limited quantities (and also plenty of other styles available for the malt and hop lovers).

Head Brewer, Chris, will be spinning funk records from 1-4 pm, and we’ll have live music from Apple Butter Soul from 6-9pm.

New this year- Ma’s Cakes will be joining for a special Funkfest Cake Pairing starting at 12 pm while supplies last!

A fresh Danville favorite, Ga-te Shoken Food Truck, will be setting up between 1-2 PM until they sell out.

They’ll also have “Funkfest Packs” of our sour cans available for preorder if you’d like to take the party home with you. More details on our beer list and to-go packs coming soon.

This event is completely free to attend and all are welcome!

The event starts at 12:00 PM and runs till 10:00 PM.

Location 600 Craghead Street, Danville, Virginia

For more info go to Facebook event page here.