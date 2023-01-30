Federal Reserve On Tap This Week (Stock Market Trading Update As We Near Start of February 2023) – Mike Swanson

The stock market has gone up to start this January of 2023 and so has gold and silver prices and markets around the world. We are approaching the end of this Federal Reserve interest rate hiking cycle and we’ll get an update on that this week with an FOMC edict on Wednesday. Everyone expects that the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 1/4 a point so don’t look for any surprises. Often the markets, and gold, will dip a little into the FOMC meeting and then rally afterwards. We look back at some of the technical analysis factors that are helping to drive this market up now and where the leadership now is in this short video update.

-Mike