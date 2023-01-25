Doomsday Clock: “Mounting dangers” of Ukraine war pushes time closest it’s ever been to midnight – Source – Global News

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on Tuesday moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds to midnight. “Largely, though not exclusively, because of the mounting dangers of the war in Ukraine, we move the clock forward, the closest it has ever been to midnight,” said Rachel Bronson, the president and CEO of the Bulletin. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the risk of nuclear weapons use, raised the specter of biological and chemical weapons use, hamstrung the world’s response to climate change, and hampered international efforts to deal with other global concerns,” the Chicago-based non-profit organization said in a statement. The Doomsday Clock is a metaphor that visualizes the threat humanity faces from unchecked scientific and technological advances, according to the group comprised of experts in nuclear weapons, biological weapons and climate change.