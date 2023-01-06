Danville PD Releases Report After December Initiative with Virginia State Police

During the month of December, the Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police partnered as a part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Operation Bold Blue Line initiative.

Launched in October 2022, the operation is a sustained effort to comprehensively address the challenge of reducing homicides, shootings, and violent crimes in designated cities across the Commonwealth.

“The Operation Bold Blue Line initiative with the Virginia State Police is a true partnership. Working together, we took illegal guns and drugs off of the streets of our city, making our community a safer place. Additionally, traffic safety was increased through our focused enforcement efforts in the areas that needed it the most,” said Danville Police Chief Scott C. Booth. “I thank the troopers and officers for their efforts, and the community for supporting this important this initiative.”

As a result of the ongoing city-state partnership, 417 summons, 99 warnings and three arrests were made during traffic stops.

The partnership also resulted in the seizure of 27.3 pounds of marijuana, 1,262 grams of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms (one stolen), and one vehicle.

Also during the December traffic safety and enforcement operations, state troopers conducted 199 traffic stops and made 479 felony and misdemeanor charges. There were 25 speeding related charges, and 54 seatbelt violation charges.

The partnership focused on using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goals of reducing traffic crashes and injuries, and additional efforts to reduce violent crime in the community.

Members of the community may have observed a heavier than normal police presence at some locations during December – all of which was part of the planned, proactive operation through the partnership.

