This Market Drop Shows Us Where The Strength Is In The Market And What Needs To Be Sold Or Avoided – Mike Swanson

The stock market fell again Tuesday and now the DOW is almost down 1,000 points for this week. I’m not too worried as the TLT ETF and LQD did manage to go up. Also the price of silver and gold went up too and so did the GDX ETF. At the same time TSLA, META, and AMZN were among the worst performing stocks in the entire S&P 500, all three down big. They had been lagging the market going into the last market low in October and are simply continuing to do the same, despite the fact that they are still among the most widely owned and popular stocks for people.

To beat the market you want to be in what is outperforming the market and not what is underperforming or else you’ll end up with a bunch of millstones in your account, feeling like someone who gambled that crypto coins were real investments. In this video I go through the market program I use to analyze the market to see where today’s strength and weakness is.

