Sheriff Launches 2022 Christmas Toy Drive In Rockingham County, North Caroina

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season

[Rockingham, N.C.]— This year, Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will again be teaming up with our local partners at the Salvation Army to collect new in box, unwrapped toy donations for the hundreds of Rockingham County families in need to give to their children this holiday season.

From Monday, November 14th through Thursday December 15th, those wishing to donate new in box, unwrapped toys to help families in need can drop them off at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office located in the Law Enforcement Center at 130 Justice Center Drive Reidsville, N.C. 24 hours a day. Toy donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army of Rockingham County 704 Barnes St. Reidsville, N.C or 314 Morgan Rd. Eden, N.C. locations during their regular business hours.

If you have a donation, but are unable to make it to one of the drop-off points, call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 and the Deputy working in the area of the county where you live will stop by and pick it up as soon as it is feasible for him or her to do so.

Thanks again for helping those less fortunate in Rockingham County this holiday season!

