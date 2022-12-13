Ruffin Man Arrested by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators Following Road Rage Incident

[Rockingham County, N.C.]- On Friday, December 9, 2022 at approximately 10:49 a.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded to a report of road rage between two vehicles resulting in a handgun being produced and allegedly fired by one of the drivers.

The incident began on US 29 Business and continued down Oregon Hill Rd. where Paul Michauskas, the driver of a White in color Ford Focus stopped the vehicle in front of the other vehicle involved, a Nissan Sentra. Michauskas reportedly produced a handgun and allegedly fired three shots at the Nissan Sentra, at which time the Nissan Sentra struck the driver’s side door of the Ford Focus attempting to elude Michauskas’ gunfire.

As a result of this investigation, PAUL JOSEPH MICHAUSKAS, 29, (pictured in this post) of 332 Kennon Rd. Ruffin, N.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Michauskas was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15th.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was not charged and no one was injured as a result of the exchange.

SOURCE – Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.