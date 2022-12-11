Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Honors Clerk of Superior Court on His Retirement

J. Mark Pegram retires as Clerk of Superior Court after 20 years in office and 40 years of service to the community.

Wentworth, NC (December 9, 2022) – The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners sends its warmest congratulations to the County’s third longest sitting Clerk of Superior Court following his last day in office. The five-member Board passed a resolution honoring Joseph Mark Pegram for his retirement and 40 years of service to the county and community.



Mark Pegram, first elected to office in 2002, oversaw many duties as the Clerk of Superior Court. The title’s responsibilities include serving as the ex-officio judge of probate, holding special proceedings and hearing matters involving land partitions, incompetency, guardianships, foreclosures, adoptions, estates and managing the numerous divisions of the Clerk’s Office.



“The success of the office is my staff. They are the backbone of the office and I want to thank each one of you for all you have done.” Pegram stated Monday after asking those in attendance to stand. “It’s hard work, extremely hard work. Thank you for all you do.”



Mark Pegram began his career working for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in 1985 and was named Officer of the Year in 1993. He received advance professional certifications in Law Enforcement and Basic Criminal Law Enforcement before being appointed to a three-year term in the State’s Attorney General’s Office on the Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission.



Over the last 20 years outside of the Clerk’s Office, Pegram has been a part of the Rotary Club, sat on the Board at Hospice of Rockingham County where he served as Board Chair in 2015 and 2016. Pegram was also on the Rockingham Community College Foundation Board of Directors.



In October of 2022, Pegram received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine: the highest honor and most well-respected award a civilian in North Carolina can receive. Pegram was nominated for this award by several courthouse leaders including Superior Court Judge Edwin Wilson, Chief District Court Judge James Grogan and District Attorney Jason Ramey.



“Mark’s leadership skills are recognized not just by his peers {speaking of Pegram’s 2010 election as President of the North Carolina Conference of Superior Court Clerks} but by the people in the crowd here tonight.” Commissioner Kevin Berger said. “That is a true testament to the type of leader Mark has been at the courthouse. It’s been an honor to know Mark and it’s been an honor to work with Mark.”



Rockingham County is thankful to Mark Pegram for his 20 years as Clerk of Superior Court and his nearly 40 years of dedicated service to the community of Rockingham County.

