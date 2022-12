Rockingam County Free Pet Adoptions Available From Animal Shelter Until December 31st,...

In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, adoptions at Rockingham County Animal Shelter are FREE this holiday season! Now through December 31st, you can adopt any Rockingham County cat or dog without paying any adoption fees.

Location: 250 Cherokee Camp Road Reidsville, NC 27320

Hours: 1-4p.m. Monday through Saturday

For more information about adoptions please call (336) 394-0075.

To view available pets, please visit rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org.