Resurfacing of Westover Drive section completed in Danville, Virginia

Resurfacing of Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court has been completed. A temporary double yellow line will be placed in the center of the roadway when the work can be scheduled.

However, the permanent striping work, including the bike lanes, will be delayed due to the cold surface temperatures. The permanent striping will be scheduled during a period of consistently warmer temperatures.

This section of Westover Drive has been reduced from four lanes to two lanes, with one lane in both directions. The new lanes are now 11 feet wide, with additional room for a bike lane. When a four-lane street, each lane was less than 9 feet.

Adams Construction was the contractor.

SOURCE