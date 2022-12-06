Home Stock Market Commentary Monday Stock Market Dip Does Not Derail Market Rally, But Bulls Need...

Monday Stock Market Dip Does Not Derail Market Rally, But Bulls Need To Watch Bond TLT ETF Closely – Mike Swanson

Michael Swanson
The stock market took a hit on Monday, with the DOW falling almost 500 points. The drop followed Friday’s dip, but should be seen in the context of the S&P 500 rallying up to its 200-day moving average, needing to work off an overbought condition, and not some sudden news item impacting the markets. A lot of market commentators are predicting a weak market time now with a powerful new bull market in the second half of 2023. I actually think the opposite is going to happen and explain why in this video I did yesterday you can find here.

What you need be on guard for at this point is if bond funds such as the TLT ETF start to fall for a week or more while the stock market continue to go up. That would setup a negative divergence like we saw in August, but has not happened yet and therefore one should not draw a big conclusion from today’s market action.

-Mike

