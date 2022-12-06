Monday Stock Market Dip Does Not Derail Market Rally, But Bulls Need To Watch Bond TLT ETF Closely – Mike Swanson

The stock market took a hit on Monday, with the DOW falling almost 500 points. The drop followed Friday’s dip, but should be seen in the context of the S&P 500 rallying up to its 200-day moving average, needing to work off an overbought condition, and not some sudden news item impacting the markets. A lot of market commentators are predicting a weak market time now with a powerful new bull market in the second half of 2023. I actually think the opposite is going to happen and explain why in this video I did yesterday you can find here.

What you need be on guard for at this point is if bond funds such as the TLT ETF start to fall for a week or more while the stock market continue to go up. That would setup a negative divergence like we saw in August, but has not happened yet and therefore one should not draw a big conclusion from today’s market action.

