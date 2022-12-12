Gold Price Analysis With Jordan Roy-Byrne of TheDailyGold.com (A Discussion About Precious Metals) – Mike Swanson

I spoke with Jordan Roy-Byrne of thedailygold.com to get this outlook on the price of gold going forward here. Jordan did a historical price analysis in an article I republished on my website last week you can find here.

In the interview he talks about gold relative to the S&P 500 and what changes in Federal Reserve policy and the economy may mean for both. He also discusses silver and how it has been outperforming the price of gold on this current rally.

