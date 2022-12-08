Gold Investing Is Where The Money Is Now At In The Markets As Precious Metals Outperforms Stocks – Mike Swanson

The price of gold went up again towards $1800 an ounce this Wednesday and silver rose over 2%, while the S&P 500 sagged and TSLA fell over 3%. We are seeing positive price action in gold and silver this week relative to the S&P 500, which is a huge positive for gold bugs. However, the masses are ignoring it in favor of trading big cap technology stocks that were the big winners of 2020 and now are lagging the market averages badly this year. These are becoming millstone situations for them that are not only causing them to drag their accounts down this year, but to avoid what are now the winning situations in the market. If only they would sell some of these stocks that they have losses on and realize the tax loss and move into silver, I believe they would do better next year.

